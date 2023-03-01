Scioto County Public Library releases month of events

The Scioto County Public Library, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

The Portsmouth Public Library will be hosting Quilt as Desired, in partnership with Down by the River Quilt Guild, as they present their 2023 quilt show.

The show went up February 24 and will last until April 21.

“The 2023 Scioto County Public Library Quilt Show is a collaborative effort between the library and Down by the River Quilt Guild of Portsmouth, Ohio. This year’s show, Quilt as Desired, depicts the various ways a quilt may be completed. In the world of quilting, one might see the phrase ‘Quilt as Desired’ at the end of a pattern. What does this mean? It’s the designer’s way of saying finish your quilt any way you wish,” Williams said. “Quilt as desired techniques are machine quilting, hand quilting and tying/tacking. Machine quilting is currently the most popular way to quilt as desired. This year’s Guild raffle quilt, Pick-up Stix, is machine quilted. As you look at each quilt note the different ways to Quilt as Desired. We hope you enjoy the show!”

The Portsmouth Public Library will have dozens of other events, including their Makerspace Saturday: Pendulum Painting function.

The event will be at the PPL on Saturday, March 11, between 1-2 p.m. It is for children 12 and under and is free.

“Explore the many ways that the force of gravity can be used to create amazing works of art! This month, makers can do pendulum painting at the library,” Williams said. “We will have a few pendulums set up to use, but those feeling more ambitious can try to make their own pendulum out of materials on hand. As always, Makerspace is for all kinds of creators, so if pendulum painting isn’t your thing, we will also have LEGO set out to play with.”

For more information, call 740.354.5562.

Portsmouth Public Library will also host Cook Book Club: Oodles of Noodles for adults on Tuesday, March 21, between 5:30-7:30 p.m. It is free, but registration is required.

“Come talk about food with other foodies, check out recommended cookbooks and taste test some food matching the monthly theme,” Williams said. “You are invited to bring your own themed dish to share or just come as you are. The theme this month is Oodles of Noodles.”

For more information, and to register, call 740-354-5688.

New Boston Public Library will host March Madness at the Library on Monday, March 13, between 6 and 7 p.m. for teens. It is free.

“March Madness is here,” the library stated. “Come fill out your very own bracket for a chance to win fun prizes after the conclusion of the Men’s NCAA basketball tournament.”

For more information, call 740-456-4412.

The Wheelersburg Public Library will host Easter Bunny Flower Pot on Tuesday, March 14, between 5 and 7 p.m. for adults. It is $5 and registration is required.

Patrons will make creative Easter bunny from a terracotta flower pot and other supplies. For more information and to register, call 740-574-6116.

South Webster Public Library will have Shamrock Slime on Thursday, March 16, between 4 and 5 p.m. for tweens. It is free.

Patrons will make their own green slime for St. Patrick’s Day. For more information, call 778-2122.

The Bookmobile will be at Otway Family Dollar on Saturday, March 18, between 1 and 2:30 p.m. for Easter Egg Rock Painting. It is for children and is free.

For more information, call 740-354-5413.

Lucasville Public Library will have Paper Flower Wreath Monday, March 27 between 4-5 p.m. for teens and is free.

“Learn how to make miniature books like us,” Williams said. “These books are easy to make and can be turned into necklaces, keychains, or you can make a whole library of them.”

For more information or to register call 740-259-6119.

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programs at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

