Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 28-March 5

Boys Basketball Schedule — Feb. 28

Division III District Semifinals

(1) Minford 77, (9) Lynchburg-Clay 52 (at Waverly Downtown Gym)

(4) North Adams 60, (5) Valley 48 (at Waverly Downtown Gym)

(3) Zane Trace 53, (6) Wheelersburg 39 (at Jackson HS)

Girls Basketball Schedule — Feb. 28

Division II Regional Semifinals

Fairland 89, Unioto 61 (at Zanesville HS)

Granville 42, John Glenn 6 (at Zanesville HS)

Girls Basketball Schedule — March 1

Division III Regional Semifinals

Wheelersburg vs. Union Local, 6 p.m. (at Logan HS)

West vs. North Adams, 8 p.m. (at Logan HS)

Boys Basketball Schedule — March 1

Division II District Semifinals

(4) New Lexington vs. (1) Washington Court House, 6 p.m. (at Southeastern HS)

(6) Gallia Academy vs. (2) Fairfield Union, 8:30 p.m. (at Southeastern HS)

Division III District Semifinals

(7) Fairland vs. (2) South Point, 7 p.m. (at Ironton HS)

Girls Basketball Schedule — March 2

Division IV Regional Semifinals

South Gallia vs. Hiland, 6 p.m. (at Pickerington North HS)

Notre Dame vs. Fisher Catholic, 8:30 p.m. (at Pickerington North HS)

Boys Basketball Schedule — March 2

Division IV District Finals

(6) Notre Dame vs. (2) Federal Hocking, 6:15 p.m. (at Ohio University Convocation Center)

(5) Green vs. (1) Fairfield, 8:15 p.m. (at Ohio University Convocation Center)