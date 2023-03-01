CANTON, GA-Mrs. Nancy Schisler McSweeney, 76 of Canton, GA passed away on February 14, 2023. Nancy was born and grew up in Portsmouth, Ohio. She graduated from PHS where she enjoyed cheerleading and socializing with her friends. Nancy graduated from Fugazzi Business College which led to a career in retail sales management including the bookstore at Sue Bennett College and Dress Barn in Canton, GA. She was an avid supporter of U.K. sports, especially basketball (Go Wildcats!). Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Earnest Schisler and Anna Kathryn Wamsley Schisler, her husband of fifty-two years, Gene (Rocky) McSweeney, her nephew, Kirk Robinson and stepdaughter, Kelli McSweeney. Nancy leaves behind her sister, Sue Schisler Robinson (Howard) Day, sister-in-law, Mary Conley, Daughter, Stacy McSweeney Irwin, three grandchildren; Jesse, Noah, and Alexia as well as stepson, Jeffrey McSweeney. Those who knew her, loved her and will miss her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes!

