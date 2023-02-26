Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 24-March 2

By

Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 24

Division IV Sectional Finals

(1) Fairfield 55, (16) Symmes Valley 37

(8) Western 66, (9) Waterford 46

(4) Paint Valley 85, (13) New Boston 52

(5) Green 62, (12) Ironton St. Joseph 44

(2) Federal Hocking 65, (15) Manchester 44

(7) Pike Eastern 63, (10) Trimble 37

(3) South Webster 63, (14) South Gallia 34

(6) Notre Dame 50, (11) Whiteoak 41

Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 24

Division II District Finals

(1) Fairland 68, (12) Fairfield Union 39 (at Southeastern HS)

(2) Unioto 57, (3) Sheridan 55 (at Southeastern HS)

Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 25

Division III District Finals

(1) North Adams 43, (7) Fairfield 41 (at Waverly Downtown Gym)

(2) West 51, (8) Portsmouth 47 (at Waverly Downtown Gym)

(3) Wheelersburg 51, (9) Nelsonville-York 31 (at Wellston HS)

Division IV District Finals

(1) Notre Dame 69, (5) Meigs Eastern 34 (at Piketon HS)

(2) South Gallia 48, (3) Waterford 46 (at Piketon HS)

Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 25

Division III Sectional Finals

(1) Minford 68, (16) West 29

(9) Lynchburg-Clay 39, (8) Northwest 35

(4) North Adams 56, (13) Belpre 49, OT

(5) Valley 65, (12) Westfall 44

(2) South Point 58, (18) Portsmouth 56, OT

(7) Fairland 67, (10) Nelsonville-York 34

(3) Zane Trace 69, (14) Rock Hill 40

(6) Wheelersburg 64, (11) Chesapeake 33

Division II Sectional Finals

(1) Washington Court House 83, (8) Warren 73

(4) New Lexington 49, (5) Ironton 43, OT

(2) Fairfield Union 47, (7) Marietta 30

(6) Gallia Academy 51, (14) Circleville 34

Boys Basketball Schedule — Feb. 27

Division IV District Semifinals

(8) Western vs. (1) Fairfield, 6 p.m. (at Piketon HS)

(5) Green vs. (4) Paint Valley, 8:30 p.m. (at Piketon HS)

(7) Pike Eastern vs. (2) Federal Hocking, 6 p.m. (at Athens HS)

(6) Notre Dame vs. (3) South Webster, 8:30 p.m. (at Athens HS)

Boys Basketball Schedule — Feb. 28

Division III District Semifinals

(9) Lynchburg-Clay vs. (1) Minford, 6 p.m. (at Waverly Downtown Gym)

(5) Valley vs. (4) North Adams, 8:30 p.m. (at Waverly Downtown Gym)

(6) Wheelersburg vs. (3) Zane Trace, 7 p.m. (at Jackson HS)

Girls Basketball Schedule — Feb. 28

Division II Regional Semifinals

Fairland vs. Unioto, 6 p.m. (at Zanesville HS)

Granville vs. John Glenn, 8 p.m. (at Zanesville HS)

Girls Basketball Schedule — March 1

Division III Regional Semifinals

Wheelersburg vs. Union Local, 6 p.m. (at Logan HS)

West vs. North Adams, 8 p.m. (at Logan HS)

Boys Basketball Schedule — March 1

Division II District Semifinals

(4) New Lexington vs. (1) Washington Court House, 6 p.m. (at Southeastern HS)

(6) Gallia Academy vs. (2) Fairfield Union, 8:30 p.m. (at Southeastern HS)

Division III District Semifinals

(7) Fairland vs. (2) South Point, 7 p.m. (at Jackson HS)

Girls Basketball Schedule — March 2

Division IV Regional Semifinals

South Gallia vs. Hiland, 6 p.m. (at Pickerington North HS)

Notre Dame vs. Fisher Catholic, 8 p.m. (at Pickerington North HS)