*Full recaps of these games will be available on https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/category/sports/local-sports/ in the coming days*

Three girls basketball teams from Scioto County will play for a chance at state next week following their wins in district championship games on Saturday.

In Division III, the Portsmouth West Lady Senators won the program’s first ever district crown — defeating Portsmouth 51-47 in Waverly’s Downtown Arena.

Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Highlights from West’s 51-47 win over Portsmouth in a classic Division III district final. Lady Senators will face North Adams in a Region 11 semifinal at Logan High School on Weds., March 1 at 8 p.m. #PDTSports pic.twitter.com/X5r4NRGGZ8 — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) February 26, 2023

West will face North Adams in a Region 11 semifinal on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. at Logan’s Jim Myers Gymnasium.

Wheelersburg won the program’s third-straight district championship — defeating Nelsonville-York 51-31 at Wellston High School.

🏆 DISTRICT CHAMPS! The Lady Pirates took down Nelsonville York today 51-31. This is the senior class's 3rd District Championship. The Lady Pirate program has now won 4 District Championships in 5 years. This group is SPECIAL!!! Now on to REGIONALS! #GoBurg pic.twitter.com/IKWKjP4f2B — Wheelersburg Lady Pirates (@burgladypirates) February 25, 2023

Leading scorers for @burgladypirates on Saturday in win over Nelsonville-York were both seniors @MakennaWalker6 & @ruckerlj23 19 points apiece as Rucker made 2 3s while Walker was 11-of-14 at FT line including 6-of-6 in 4th QTR. Pirates 16-22 as team @ stripe. @JacobSmithPDT — @PaulBoggsSports (@paulboggssports) February 25, 2023

Submitted photo

The Lady Pirates will face Belmont Union Local in the Region 11 semifinals on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:15 p.m.

In Division IV, the Notre Dame Lady Titans have made their way back into the Region 15 tournament following their 69-34 blowout win over Eastern Meigs at Piketon High School in the Southeast District No. 1 final.

Highlights from @GoNDTitans’s 69-34 win over Eastern Meigs in a Division IV district final. Lady Titans face Fisher Catholic in the Region 15 semifinals on Thursday at 8 pm Pickerington North HS. #PDTSports pic.twitter.com/mdqUvlmWRd — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) February 26, 2023

Ed Litteral | Daily Times

The Lady Titans will face Fisher Catholic in a Region 15 semifinal on Thursday, March 2 at Pickerington North High School at 8 p.m.