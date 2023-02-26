Scioto County Public Library book recommendations

The Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict – Between the World Wars, the six Mitford sisters—each more beautiful, brilliant, and eccentric than the next—dominate the English political, literary, and social scenes. Though they’ve weathered scandals before, the family falls into disarray when Diana divorces her wealthy husband to marry a fascist leader and Unity follows her sister’s lead all the way to Munich, inciting rumors that she’s become Hitler’s mistress. As the Nazis rise in power, novelist Nancy Mitford grows suspicious of her sisters’ constant visits to Germany and the high-ranking fascist company they keep. When she overhears alarming conversations and uncovers disquieting documents, Nancy must make excruciating choices as Great Britain goes to war with Germany. Readers might also enjoy The Mayfair Bookshop by Eliza Knight or The Glass Ocean by Karen White.

Murder at Haven’s Rock by Kelley Armstrong – Deep in the Yukon wilderness, a town is being built. A place for people to disappear, a fresh start from a life on the run. Haven’s Rock isn’t the first town of this kind, something detective Casey Duncan and her husband, Sheriff Eric Dalton, know first-hand. They met in the original town of Rockton. There’s only one rule in Haven’s Rock: stay out of the forest. When two of the town’s construction crew members break it and go missing, Casey and Eric are called in ahead of schedule to track them down. When a body is discovered, they must find out what happened, and locate those still missing. The longer Casey and Eric don’t know what happened, the more danger everyone is in. Readers might also enjoy Treasures of the North by Tracie Peterson or Midnight Crossroad by Charlaine Harris.

Children of Ragnarok by Cinda Williams – Three young teens in a world of Norse Mythology go on journeys that converge in New Jotunheim, a paradise hiding something sinister underneath. It is up to the three of them to uncover what hides in the shadows and confront it. Readers might also enjoy Monsters Born and Made by Tanvi Berwah or Rise of the Vicious Princess by C.J. Redwine.