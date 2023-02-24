Pirates advance to sectional final

WHEELERSBURG — From the get-go, Tuesday night’s Division III sectional semifinal between Wheelersburg and visiting Crooksville was all Pirates.

‘Burg, the host for its sectional semi and now final on Saturday, jumped out to a 23-3 lead through the first quarter and cruised to a 67-27 win over the Ceramics.

The Pirates were led by senior Caleb Arthur’s game-high 14 points as three different ‘Burg seniors reached double-figures.

Jackson Schwamburger finished with 12 points and Nolan Wright 10, as they each sank a pair of three pointers, while senior Zavier Stanley scored eight points on four field goals in the 40-point win.

The Pirates led 23-3 after the opening quarter and never looked back.

Wheelersburg, the No. 6 seed in Division III in the Southeast District, will host No. 11 seed Chesapeake in a sectional final on Saturday (Feb. 25) at 7 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Crooksville 3 12 5 7 — 27

Wheelersburg 23 14 17 13 — 67

Crooksville: Vaughn Childress 0 0-0 0, Landon Addington 0 0-0 0, Kyson Riggs 0 0-0 0, Ryan Moore 3 5-6 11, Gunnar Chevalier 0 0-0 0, Clay Burns 0 0-0 0, Brody Thomas 0 0-0 0, Konlan McIntyre 5 3-5 13, Parker Addington 0 0-0 0, Cooper Watts 0 0-0 0, Grayson Houk 0 0-0 0, Raygen Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tucker Watts 0 0-0 0, Trinton Cottrill 0 0-0 0, Jace Thompson 1 1-2 3; TOTALS 9 9-13 27; Three-point field goals: none

Wheelersburg (17-6): Braylon Rucker 0 0-0 0, Connor Estep 2 0-0 4, Xander Mowery 0 0-0 0, Nolan Wright 3 2-2 10, Jacob Shaw 1 0-0 2, Luke Swords 0 0-0 0, Kenyon Evans 1 2-4 4, Jackson Schwamburger 4 2-2 12, Sammy Doerr 0 0-0 0, Hunter Bivens 1 0-0 2, Landon McGraw 2 0-0 4, Caleb Arthur 4 6-9 14, Logan Adkins 1 0-1 3, Kaden Johnson 2 0-0 4, Zavier Stanley 4 0-2 8; TOTALS 25 12-20 67; Three-point field goals: 5 (Nolan Wright and Jackson Schwamburger 2 apiece, Logan Adkins 1)

