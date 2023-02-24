Portsmouth couple arrested for Felonious Assault

SCIOTO COUNTY- Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, shared that Detective Jodi Conkel, of the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Special Victim Unit, received a call on Monday from the Portsmouth Police Department. They informed Detective Conkel that they were contacted by a social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital about a possible child abuse case.

The social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital explained that they had five-week-old twins in their trauma unit, which were transferred from Southern Ohio Medical Center. Scioto County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they were able to meet and talk with the child abuse trauma team of doctors providing treatment to the twins.

Detectives were advised that one of the twins were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for a possible broken arm. The hospital staff observed what appeared to be hemorrhages in both of the twin’s eyes. This injury resulted in both babies being transferred to children’s hospital.

Conkel learned of multiple non-accidental injuries to both babies. These injuries include eye hemorrhages, multiple broken bones in their legs and arms, multiple rib fractures, abrasions to the face to include a black eye and bruising. As a result of these injuries Scioto County Children Services were notified and responded to Children’s Hospital and removed custody from the parents.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated detectives spoke with family members and witnesses. Afterwards the parents of the twins were brought to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for interviews. Both parents were charged for the injuries to these babies.

Arrested was Codi Alexander Ronald Allen, age 20, and SueAnn Carter, age 27, both of Portsmouth, Ohio. The couple has been charged with 2 counts of Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, 4 counts of Endangering Children, a felony of the 2nd degree, and 4 counts of Endangering Children, a felony of the 3rd degree. Both are being held on a $340,000.00 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit is made up of deputies from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and officers of the Portsmouth Police Department, which work jointly to investigate crimes against our most vulnerable victims.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-109