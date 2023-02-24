Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 23-25

Girls Basketball Scoreboard— Feb. 23
Division IV District Semifinals
(1) Notre Dame 38, (8) Valley 28 (at Southeastern HS)
(5) Meigs Eastern 41, (4) Paint Valley 26 (at Southeastern HS)
(2) South Gallia 70, (7) Symmes Valley 44 (at Wellston HS)
(3) Waterford 50, (6) Whiteoak 16 (at Wellston HS)
Girls Basketball Schedule — Feb. 25
Division III District Finals
(7) Fairfield vs. (1) North Adams, 12 p.m. (at Waverly Downtown Gym)
(8) Portsmouth vs. (2) West, 3 p.m. (at Waverly Downtown Gym)
(9) Nelsonville-York vs. (3) Wheelersburg, 2 p.m. (at Wellston HS)
Division IV District Finals
(5) Meigs Eastern vs. (1) Notre Dame, 12 p.m. (at Piketon HS)
(3) Waterford vs. (2) South Gallia, 3 p.m. (at Piketon HS)
Boys Basketball Schedule — Feb. 25
Division III Sectional Finals
(16) West at (1) Minford, 7 p.m.
(9) Lynchburg-Clay at (8) Northwest, 7 p.m.
(13) Belpre at (4) North Adams, 7 p.m.
(12) Westfall at (5) Valley, 7 p.m.
(18) Portsmouth at (2) South Point, 7 p.m.
(10) Nelsonville-York at (7) Fairland, 7 p.m.
(14) Rock Hill at (3) Zane Trace, 7 p.m.
(11) Chesapeake at (6) Wheelersburg, 7 p.m.
Division II Sectional Finals
(8) Warren at (1) Washington Court House, 7 p.m.
(5) Ironton at (4) New Lexington, 7 p.m.
(7) Marietta at (2) Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
(14) Circleville at (6) Gallia Academy, 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26