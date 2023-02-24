Final Friday releases schedule

PORTSMOUTH- Last season, the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert event, hosted by Boneyfiddle Project, crossed its 50th concert threshold. What was once a humble concert series on Second, the event has grown into one of the biggest crowd-pleasing concert series events in Scioto County that draws in thousands per year.

As they prep for a ninth season, the group recently released a calendar of events that will wow and entertain people all summer long.

Music & Motion kicks off the season on May 26. This is a two-day Memorial Day weekend event that starts the summer of music and recreation in that corner of Boneyfiddle.

The event is designed to integrate a variety of activities and organization and businesses, with the event commencing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26 with a Final Friday concert at the group’s venue, Three Bridges, 132 Second Street.

We will kick off Music & Motion with three high energy bands on Friday and a full day of events on Saturday including yoga, a 5k and 10k run, 22 mile bike ride to Bennett covered bridge and back, nutritional cooking demonstrations, music, inflatables and more. Last year was an overwhelming success and they expect this season to be even better.

The participating musical acts include Hot Rid Deville at 5:30, Courtney Jo Band at 6:45, and Bad Habits at 8 p.m.

“The Boneyfiddle Project is sponsoring this high energy concert and will have food, refreshments and Final Friday merchandise for sale. We recommend bringing a chair. Small coolers are permitted. We are in the DORA zone,” the website for the organization explains.

They do ask participants to be discreet with drinks, as it is a family-friendly event.

Saturday will have live music all day, with a schedule still to be released. There will be activities ongoing throughout the day.

Some of the activities include a healthy cooking demonstration from Patter Fam Sauces, a 5k and 10k run and walk, a Music and Motion bicycle ride with CONNEX, wellness sessions involving yoga, nature events held by the Shawnee State Park crew, an Artist’s Alley organized by Dee and Donna Russell, a skatepark event, a BMX pump track event, kid events hosted by Candyland Museum and more. All of these events are described and given timestamp information on their website.

“Season nine is going to be special. We have a really special lineup scheduled with several acts that have never performed on our stage before,” Black said. “For us, the Final Friday is a labor of love. We are fortunate to have an opportunity to provide the area with free quality musical entertainment, in a family friendly outdoor environment showcasing the Historic Boneyfiddle District and its wonderful shops and stores.”

Final Friday in Boneyfiddle continues June 30 with the Annual Ladies Night event. DeLynn Mills performs at 5:30 p.m., Ginger Wixx at 6:30 p.m., and Brother Smith at 8 p.m.

Portstock will take place on July 28 with Villa Mure at 6:30 p.m. and then Back Hand Blue at 8 p.m.

Bluegrass on the Banks will be held August 25 with Steve Perry at 5:30 p.m., Schultz Creek at 6:30 p.m., and Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers at 8 p.m.

Blues on the Boulevard will be September 29 with Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees at 6:30 p.m. and Noah Wotherspoon Band at 8 p.m.

The concert series will continue its themed weekend openers throughout the season and work hard to entertain thousands who bring chair and blankets to be entertained at their Three Bridges Venue.

For more information, visit their website at www.theboneyfiddleproject.org. The Portsmouth Daily Times will be previewing these concerts as they happen.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved