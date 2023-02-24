THE PLAINS — In traditional fashion, Wheelersburg’s Lady Pirates —perhaps to probably —need to make more than two three-pointers per game in order to emerge victorious, especially in highly-touted tournament play.

And, the second of those was the final points of the game —an immaterial one in all truthfulness for senior Madison Whittaker for the Lady Pirates’ largest lead.

Wheelersburg senior Madison Whittaker (5) keeps the ball away from Chesapeake Lady Panther defenders during Wednesday’s Division III girls basketball Southeast District semifinal game at Athens High School’s McAfee Gymnasium.

But the Lady Pirates of the past are not these senior-laden Lady Pirates of the present, which thrive on the defensive side.

Wheelersburg pitched another remarkable defensive gem on Wednesday, this time against the 10th-seeded Chesapeake Lady Panthers —and going all the way to The Plains in Athens County to do it.

The Lady Pirates only surrendered 10 second-half points, and stymied Chesapeake to single-digit scoring for the final three cantos, as third-seeded Wheelersburg won going away with a 48-26 blowout —in a Southeast District Division III semifinal inside Athens High School’s historic McAfee Gymnasium.

Wheelersburg senior Kiera Kennard (12) leads a Lady Pirate fast break as fellow senior teammate Makenna Walker (25) trails the play during the Lady Pirates’ Southeast District Division III girls basketball semifinal game against Chesapeake.

The Lady Pirates put up the first five points, before the sole-senior Lady Panthers —including two three-point goals from Sophi Hutchinson as part of her eight early markers —scored 10 of the next 14.

But the Lady Pirates seized the lead for the game’s final 19 minutes and 35 seconds —erupting for a 30-10 second-half advantage with the 22-point final being the largest advantage.

Wheelersburg, with seven seniors, was clearly the experienced and tournament-toughened unit on Wednesday —and it certainly showed.

With the win, the Lady Pirates raised their Jolly Roger record to a stellar 22-2 —as only a Southern Ohio Conference Division II sweep by West remains Wheelersburg’s lone losses.

Wheelersburg was playing in its ninth consecutive district semifinal for Wednesday, as these seniors will play for a third straight Division III district championship on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates play another Orange-clad club for that district title —the ninth-seeded and now 19-5 Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes.

Nelsonville-York defeated Southeastern 60-44 in Wednesday night’s other semifinal at Athens High School, as Southeastern stunned the Division III bracket a week ago —and upset fourth-seeded and host Eastern Brown 53-52.

The tipoff time, and location in fact, for Saturday’s district final has been changed as of Wednesday night —as Wheelersburg will play Nelsonville-York at 2 p.m. at Wellston High School.

But defense, like the Lady Pirates, travels well.

It must if it can go all the way to Joe Burrow Country, and cage the Lady Panthers to 16 points over the final three quarters.

Hutchinson had a game-high 21 points on nine total field goals including all three Chesapeake treys, but she scored seven only after halftime —following a 14-point first half of four twos and two threes.

No other Lady Panther produced a field goal in fact, as three others combined to go 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Wheelersburg was led in scoring by seniors Makenna Walker (seven total field goals) with 18 points, Macee Eaton (six field goals) with 12 and Lexie Rucker (four field goals) with 11.

Rucker and Walker went 3-of-3 from the charity stripe apiece, as Walker’s three-point goal was actually the second basket of the game for the 5-0 lead.

A complete report, including comments from Wheelersburg head coach Dusty Spradlin, appears online at www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com.

Chesapeake 10 6 6 4 —26

Wheelersburg 9 9 17 13—48

CHESAPEAKE 26 (17-7)

Sophi Hutchinson 9 0-3 21, Robin Isaacs 0 0-0 0, Abbey Isaacs 0 2-2 2, Emily Combs 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn McComas 0 0-0 0, Hannah Webb 0 1-2 1, Erin Hicks 0 2-4 2; TOTALS 9 5-11 26; Three-point field goals: 3 (Sophi Hutchinson 3)

WHEELERSBURG 48 (22-2)

Mia Vastine 0 1-2 1, Madison Whittaker 1 1-2 4, Annie Coriell 1 0-0 2, Kiera Kennard 0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Tilley 0 0-0 0, Emma Smith 0 0-0 0, Makenna Walker 7 3-3 18, Lexie Rucker 4 3-3 11, Macee Eaton 6 0-1 12; TOTALS 19 8-11 48; Three-point field goals: 2 (Makenna Walker and Madison Whittaker 1 apiece)

