One-dish crunchy potato casserole

Hello everyone!

I made this recipe this week and it is a recipe I will make again. I think you will agree. Not only is this easy and there are not many ingredients, but it’s a one-dish recipe with not much cleanup. I love this and it’s so delicious, plus you can make it ahead and freeze it. It doesn’t get any better than this.

The original recipe called for cream of chicken soup, but I used cream of onion soup. So, whatever you have will be great. Enjoy. I know I did.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected]ette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Ingredients

30 ounces of frozen hash browns, diced or shredded will work, thawed

2 cups sour cream

10.5-ounce can of cream of chicken soup or onion soup (I used onion soup)

10 Tablespoons of butter, divided and melted

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried minced onion

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups corn flakes

Directions

1. Allow potatoes to thaw in your refrigerator overnight, or spread them on a baking sheet and warm them in the oven at 200 degrees for about 20 minutes, until thawed.

2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

3. Combine sour cream, cream of chicken (or cream of onion) soup, six Tablespoons of melted butter, salt, pepper and dried onion in a bowl. Mix well.

4. Add potatoes and shredded cheese and stir to combine. Spoon mixture into a single layer in a 9-inch by 13-inch pan.

5. Add cornflakes to a large Ziplock bag and crush gently with your hands or a rolling pin.

6. Add the remaining four Tablespoons of melted butter to the crushed cornflakes and combine well.

7. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes.

8.Serve these with baked ham, over roasted turkey or flank steak.

Note — If you don’t have frozen hash browns, used 10 small potatoes, parboiled and diced. to freeze, make as directed, but do not add the cornflake topping. Cover and store in the freezer for up to three months. When ready to bake, thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Add cornflake topping before baking.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.