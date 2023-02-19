Scioto County Public Library book recommendations

The Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Sam by Allegra Goodman – Sam doesn’t fit in at school, where the other girls have the right shade of blue jeans and don’t question the rules. Sam doesn’t care about jeans or rules. She just loves to climb—trees, fences, walls, the side of a building. When she’s climbing, she discovers a place she belongs: she can turn off her brain, pain has a purpose, and it’s okay if you want to win. Wrestling with who she wants to be in the face of what she’s expected to do, Sam comes to understand that she alone can make her dreams come true. Readers might also enjoy Me Before You by Jojo Moyes, or How to Walk Away by Katherine Center.

What Lies in the Woods by Kate Alice Marshall – Naomi Shaw used to believe in magic. Twenty-two years ago, she and her two best friends, Cassidy and Olivia, spent the summer roaming the woods, imagining a world of ceremony and wonder. They called it the Goddess Game. The summer ended suddenly when Naomi was attacked. Miraculously, she survived her seventeen stab wounds and lived to identify the man who had hurt her. The girls’ testimony put away a serial killer, wanted for murdering six women. They were heroes. And they were liars. For decades, the friends have kept a secret worth killing for. But now Olivia wants to tell, and Naomi sets out to find out what really happened in the woods—no matter how dangerous the truth turns out to be. Readers might also enjoy All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham or Still Missing by Chevy Stevens.

Wait for Me by Sara Shepard – Sophomore in College teenager Casey Rhodes has been hearing voices in her head, so strongly that she’s run away to a remote beach town to escape. They’ve only gotten worse, as well as having visions. She finds someone in a similar circumstance as her, Jake, and together they try to discover who’s visions they’re having, and why. Readers might also enjoy She’s Gone by David Bell or I’m the Girl by Courtney Summers.