SSU provides students opportunities for campus involvement

PORTSMOUTH-Shawnee State University’s Office of Student Life works to provide opportunities to students on campus to be involved with different activities and ongoing programs throughout the year. Marlita Cadogan, Assistant Director of Student Life, looks forward to her office continuing to bring more activities and fun to SSU students every year.

“We plan activities to welcome the highest level of involvement for student benefit,” she said. “We make sure the events are accessible to students if they live on campus, are commuters, or are even non-traditional.”

In her role, Cadogan oversees several organizations, including the Student Programming Board (SPB) and Fraternity & Sorority Life. She helps members of those groups plan and coordinate activities throughout the academic year.

Many events help by SPB are designed to help student feel more at home on campus and also to give them a place to socialize and meet new people. There are different positions within the organization that focus on programming for creativity, community-building, SSU spirit, and more.

For the Greek organizations, Cadogan help ensure the three organizations on campus are staying connected to their international headquarters and creating programming for the campus community as a whole. Aside from their semesterly recruitment-cycle, Greek Life can be seen across campus hosting social events, conducting community service projects, and fostering a community among its members.

The Office of Student Life also works to create a welcoming environment for students who need support in their academics and personal lives.

“Whether it is students coming in for advice, or just needing to vent about things, it is one of the big parts of diversity inclusion I deal with in this office as a safe space for students,” said Cadogan.

Within the Office of Student Life, all organizations and clubs are overseen by the Student Government Association – the governing body that serves as a voice for SSU students. The organization meets weekly in the Student Resource Hub on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. All students are welcome to attend and are encouraged to bring anything to attention they think needs addressed or that the student body should be aware of (upcoming events, campus services, etc.).

Cadogan encourages students to be involved and find their place at SSU, whether by attending an event or joining a group. To students unsure where to start, she welcomes them to stop by her office in the Morris University Center to ask questions and get an idea of what’s available for them.

To learn more about the Office of Student Life at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/campus-life.