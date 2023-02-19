Bible verse of the day

He who despises his neighbor sins, but blessed is he who is kind to the needy.

—Proverbs 14:21

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

God has been so gracious to us! Think of all the different ways he has blessed us — some financially, others with great opportunities for service, others with deep personal relationships that are eternal, and for all of us, the promise of life with him. But what will we do with these blessings? Will we hoard them, hide them, and keep them to ourselves? Our blessings will wither, crack, and dry in our parched hearts if we do. But, one of the greatest ways we can thank God for his kindness, mercy, and goodness is by sharing these blessings with those around us, especially those in need who can never repay us for our kindness.

My Prayer…

O LORD God, my gracious and generous Father, thank you so much for the many rich blessings you have poured into my life. Open my heart, dear Father, and use me as a conduit of your blessings so that others may know of your love through my actions and attitudes. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]