Shawnee State University to host Gaming Career Fair Mar. 10

Shawnee State University’s Office of Career Services and the Office of Workforce Development will host a Gaming Career Fair on Friday, Mar. 10. The event welcomes SSU students and alumni interested in talking with potential employers in the gaming career field. The event will also take place during the university’s annual Shawnee Game Conference – the longest-running academic game conference in the Midwest.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from organizations to discuss potential future employment and internship opportunities. Employers at this event will specifically be recruiting from the Digital Simulation & Gaming Engineering Technology and Game & Simulation Arts programs.

The Gaming Career Fair will take place in person in the James A. Rhodes Athletic Center, Waller Gymnasium, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Student and alumni registration for the career fair can be completed online at www.shawnee.edu/career-services. In addition, the website provides more information about the career fair and employers who are currently registered to attend.

Career fair registrations are included in Platinum, Gold, and Silver sponsorship packages for the Shawnee Game Conference. To learn more about sponsorships, visit www.shawneegamecon.com/become-a-sponsor. All other registrations are $50 per company, and $10 for each additional individual. All employers are asked to register online at www.shawnee.edu/career-services.

To learn more about upcoming career fairs at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/career-services or contact the Office of Career Services at (740) 351-3027 or [email protected]