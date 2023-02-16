New PALS president

PORTSMOUTH- PALS, Portsmouth Area Ladies, is a group of local women who engage in fundraising events and activities using volunteers to support charitable needs and organizations that will improve the quality of life and the changing needs of residents of Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Since 2007, PALS has given away $169,253.00. Grants totaling $24,340 were distributed in 2022.

The deadline for applying for our next grant round is February 20th and the grant application can be found at our website, www.portsmouthpals.org.

In our last grant round we awarded $2,500 to Shawnee Development Foundation for student tickets to concerts; $2,500 to Scioto Historical Society for exterior improvements at the 1810 House; $3,500 to Shawnee Mental Health Center for the Hisle House Project; $1,500 to Portsmouth Little Theatre for carpeting; and $2,000 to Sierra’s Haven for small dog building.