Lady Titans win 13th straight sectional

PORTSMOUTH — Simply put, Notre Dame’s lucky number 13 was one in which no luck was necessary.

That’s because, as anticipated, the host Lady Titans took care of the overwhelming underdog Manchester Lady Greyhounds on Wednesday night — winning their 13th consecutive Division IV girls basketball sectional championship.

Top-seeded Notre Dame, in fact, pitched a pair of quarter shutouts —and had no difficulty in rolling to a 57-7 victory.

The Lady Titans’ 20-0 advantage over the Greyhounds following the opening canto was more than enough points for the win.

Notre Dame, now 21-2 and winners of every sectional tournament starting in 2011 along with one in 1984, also shut out Manchester 5-0 in the last.

The Lady Titans tallied 19 second-stanza points to Manchester’s four, and the entire second half was played with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule in effect.

Notre Dame won the third frame 13-3 for a 52-7 lead.

Notre Dame shot 50-percent from the field on 23-of-46, including a sizzling 61-percent (19-of-31) from inside the three-point arc.

The Lady Titans made 22 steals on 28 Greyhound turnovers, as Notre Dame outrebounded Manchester 25-10.

Annie Dettwiller, the six-foot and one-inch Notre Dame senior, scored a game-high 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting —and stuffed the stat sheet with seven steals and six assists.

Gracie Ashley added 11 points on 5-of-7 from the field, and secured a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Ella Kirby canned two of the Lady Titans’ four three-point goals towards eight points.

The 17th-seeded Lady Greyhounds, which ended the season at 3-20 and took 19 shots while making only three, got three points on a hoop and a split of free throws from Maddie Dunn.

Manchester defeated 16th-seeded Ironton St. Joseph 41-37 on Monday night in a sectional semifinal.

Notre Dame returns to action on Thursday (Feb. 23) and at Southeastern High School —where the Lady Titans take on eighth-seeded Valley in a Division IV district semifinal.

The Lady Indians defeated ninth-seeded New Boston 38-24 on Wednesday night in another sectional championship bout (see related story).

Tip time for Thursday’s game is set for 6:15 p.m.

