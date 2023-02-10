2 arrested after a call of shots fired in Wheelersburg

SCIOTO COUNTY- Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his Emergency 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call Wednesday night of multiple shots fired in the area of Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Deputies arrived in the area and were notified by a witness that neighbors had been shooting since around 10pm. While speaking with the witness the deputy could hear multiple gun shots from a general direction, however they could not see the residence due to the terrain.

Dispatch later received another call; this call was from another subject stating that someone had just shot through their residence. Deputies contacted a resident at the location of the second call and the resident advised that her sister and sister’s husband had been shooting guns since approximately 10pm.

Deputies secured the perimeter of the suspect’s residence and ordered them to exit the trailer. A female and her juvenile son exited the front, as the juvenile was in possession of a firearm. Deputies ordered him to drop the firearm and he immediately did so. Both were stating that someone was outside their residence shooting into their home.

A male subject exited the rear of the residence carrying a rifle. As deputies were ordering him to drop the rifle he fell/dove from the doorway to the ground, loosing control of the rifle. He was stating that someone was shooting at him and his family. All three residents appeared excited and were heavily perspiring. Deputies have information that the adults were using meth.

Deputies and detectives conducted a search warrant at this residence and recovered 27 firearms, one of which was a 37mm grenade/projectile launcher, as well as four military style ammunition containers containing an assortment of ammunition. It was learned that two homes had been shot into during this incident.

Arrested was Shannon D. Bond, age 45, of 1586 Lang Slocum Rd. Wheelersburg, Ohio. Bond was charged with Discharging a Firearm into a Habitation and Endangering Children.

Trista N. Bond, age 39, of 1586 Lang Slocum Rd. Wheelersburg, Ohio. Bond was charged with Endangering Children and Improperly Furnishing a Firearm to a Minor.

Both appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court this morning, Thursday, February 9th. Scioto County Children Services was notified and will be investigating as well.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and additional evidence will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date that could result in more charges being filed. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.