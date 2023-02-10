Church News

Nauvoo United Methodist Church

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1410 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message in the church sanctuary. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM in the church Sanctuary. Leadership Team meeting on Monday, February 13th at 6:30 PM in the Church Fellowship Room.

Church Valentine Banquet on Saturday, February 18th at 6:00 PM. Cost is $10. Sign-up sheet on the information table at the church. Check us out on our website at Nauvooumc.org and on our FaceBook page at Nauvoo United Methodist Church for announcements. If you would like more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

St. John Lutheran Church

Invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace/ Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided.

Sunday, February 12, Confirmation Class is at 9: 00 a.m. downstairs in the Sunday School Library.

Sunday morning worship will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, February 19, Sunday morning worship and Holy Communion at 10:00 a. m.

Wednesday, February 22, at 7:00 p.m. Ash Wednesday Service with the Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion.

Sunday, February 26 at 9:00 a.m. Confirmation Class in the Sunday School Library.

Sunday morning worship at 10: 00.

REMINDER; CONFIRMATION WILL BE AT 9:00 AND WORSHIP AT 10:00.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church

Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon, Pastor Ryan Hagen. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.