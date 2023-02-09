Sunday vaccination clinic coming February 19

ASHLAND, KY -King’s Daughters Medical Center is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at its Drive-Thru Center, located at 2406 Carter Ave., in Ashland. Whether someone is seeking their first vaccination or a booster shot, they can receive it at this event, all without having to exit their vehicle. Vaccination shots from Moderna and Pfizer will be available.

Appointments are required by calling the King’s Daughters Care 24/7 team at (606) 408-8999.

Patients are encouraged to bring their COVID-19 vaccine record card, but they are not required. The current vaccinations are differentiated by the term “bivalent booster” and offer protection against the evolving COVID-19 virus. If someone needs to know their vaccination status, the Care 24/7 team can help determine that.