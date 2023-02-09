Bible verse of the day

Because your love is better than life, my lips will glorify you.

—Psalm 63:3

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Sounds like the words to some modern love song, doesn’t it: “Your love is better than life.” Well, it is a love song; it’s just not modern. While in the desert, David spoke of his longing for the LORD. He recognized that life would be worthless if he had to live it without the love of God. When is the last time you’ve told God you loved him? When was the last time you sang a love song to Jesus? No matter how long or short that time has been, today is THE perfect time to let God know how precious his mercy is to you, how liberating his grace is for you, and how his love is more important to you than life itself.

My Prayer…

Loving Father, you have sacrificed so much for me and you have given so much to me. I do not have adequate words to express my thanks, my appreciation, and most importantly, my love for you. But please receive my words knowing the commitment and passion of my heart when I say, “Dear God, I love you.” In Jesus’ name, I praise and thank you. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]