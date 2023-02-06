Underwear bandit arrested

STOUT- Saturday night, in Stout, Ohio, a masked man wearing underwear on his head charged into Shawnee Grocery Store with a firearm, pointing it directly at the clerk of the store, demanding money from the cash register.

Sheriff Thoroughman released a statement Sunday night that his office responded to a call about the incident and sent deputies and detectives in response.

After obtaining a description of the suspect’s vehicle from witnesses, it was relayed to all surrounding law enforcement agencies. Through the network, it was learned that the vehicle they were searching for had just been stolen from Auto Zone in Portsmouth.

However, an Adams County Deputy observed the suspect and the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Germany Hill Road and U.S. 52. The deputy made a felony stop on the vehicle and detained the suspect until back up arrived.

Inside the stolen vehicle deputies recovered the money as well as the firearm used in the robbery.

In addition to the firearm, the makeshift underwear mask was also recovered.

Arrested for the crime was Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, KY. Mitchell has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree; Kidnapping, a felony of the 1st degree;for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the 4th degree, and Theft, a felony of the 5th degree. Mitchell is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $207,500 bond. He will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Sheriff Thoroughman explained the kidnapping charge came along with Mitchell holding the clerk at gunpoint.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740.351.1091