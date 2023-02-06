Scioto 365 launches another year

The Scioto Foundation is gearing up for yet another successful campaign with their Scioto 365 program that invests into major community projects chosen by donors of the membership network.

The program commits to a grant theme each year through support from members of the community and donors within the program and then puts out requests for proposals to community non-profits. Once the cycle has closed, members of the program vote for their favorite applications.

It is easy to become a member through making an annual contribution of $365.00, basically a dollar a day to make your community a better place, accord to the Scioto Foundation website. With a one-time gift of $3,650, you can also become a lifetime member of the program and get a vote through the lifetime of the grantmaking process.

They also allow members to decide to take on a leadership role.

The Scioto Foundation awards 50 percent of the dollars raised each year. The other 50 percent will be placed into the Scioto 365 Endowment Fund for future awards.

So far, they have 18 individual members enrolled in the program, but 17 lifetime members.

The enrollment period only recently opened however, and past individual member numbers have totaled 53, 43, 37, 38, 47, and 40.

January brings the donor drive, May 1 will open proposals, September 15 is the deadline for the grants to be submitted, September 30 ends the donor drive for the current cycle, and ballots for voting are released October 1. Voting ends on November 15 and the winners are announced at an annual meeting for recipients and Scioto Gives campaign numbers.

“The theme this year is ‘Strong Families Make Strong Communities,’ it is similar to themes we’ve had in the past, but, the truth is, when you’re wanting to do something in the community that benefits everyone, it seems that comes off similarly, because there are only so many themes and development opportunities,” Patty Tennant, program officer and donor services at the Scioto Foundation said.

Tennant explained that the grant criteria is developed on positive development, rather than problem solving on issues.

“We want to award a grant that is positive, rather than something that focuses on deficiencies, like we need to fix something by getting rid of that,” Tennant explained.

The theme of the year will focus on long-term programming and safe activities for children and families.

“The members like grants that utilize teamwork and center on kids and their development,” Tennant said. “Some eligible grants may include refreshing, beautifying and extending the use of public spaces such as gardens, parks, playgrounds, bike paths, theatres, recreation areas, museums, and green spaces.”

Tennant also suggested looking at projects that connect people to neighborhoods.

“Some suggested opportunities include, but aren’t limited to community clean up days; family arts programs; creating public art; planting flowers, trees or shrubs; expanding a garden or park that to be inclusive for all; creating a bike or walking paths that is family-oriented; or updating a play space to be more visually appealing or sustainable.”

The previous winner of the grant was Growing Lucasville Opportunities (GLO) for their project “Let’s Get Moving to a Better Community.” It was for their amphitheater venue and park.

“I’m very excited about the project. We’ve seen a lot of good in seven years, and, over the course of that, it is exciting to see the interest in the program and the thoughtfulness that our members put in to voting for the chosen program,” Tennant said. “It is great seeing a lot of good happen in the community that otherwise may not have been accomplished, but, it is also nice to help people understand the grant making process and be part of it.”

You can join the program by visiting Scioto365.org or by calling the Scioto Foundation at 740.354.4612.

