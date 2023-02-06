Bible verse of the day

Seek good, not evil, that you may live. Then the LORD God Almighty will be with you, just as you say he is.

—Amos 5:14

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Isn’t it amazing how many people claim God is on their side. God has been “claimed” by those seeking to enforce slavery, practice prejudice, lie, bribe officials, practice hypocrisy, force injustice on the powerless, and practice “ethnic cleansing.” But God makes the test pretty simple: do what is good, seek after the good, or you’re not related to me! In the words of the prophet Amos, that meant equity for all peoples in court, in the marketplace, and in the place of worship. If we’re claiming God is on our side, then we’d better draw close to the side of God, the side of good, justice, and mercy as God defines them!

My Prayer…

Precious and Almighty God, full of mercy and lover of justice and fairness, I praise you for your concern for those who are often forgotten. By the presence of your Holy Spirit within me, convict me when I side with evil and oppression and stir me to work for the salvation of others, of my culture, and of my world — not just eternal salvation, but salvation from evil and hatred that are so prevalent. May your Kingdom dawn more brightly in our world as it does in your heart and will for us. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]