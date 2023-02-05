In the kitchen with Sharon this week we are going to make blueberry cheesecake cookies. And guess what? It only takes one egg. I was glad to see this as eggs are getting outrageous — $7 a dozen. Who would have believed it so I am going to try and find recipes that don’t use lots of eggs, which is hard to find/

If anyone has a favorite recipe they use, please send it to me and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. If you like, include a story about the recipe. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Blueberry cheesecake cookies

Ingredients

1-15.25 oz. box vanilla cake mix

1-8 oz. brick cream cheese {softened}

½ cup butter {softened}

1 egg

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ cups freeze dried blueberries

½ cup white chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the softened cream cheese and butter with a hand-held mixer until smooth. Add the egg and vanilla extract and combine. Finally, add the cake mix to the other ingredients and mix until you have a thick and awesome cookie dough.

Add freeze dried blueberries and white chocolate chips. Stir into dough by hand to combine until everything is evenly incorporated. NOTE — You want to stir gently so that the blueberries don’t color the dough purple.

Scoop heaping tablespoons of dough, using a medium scoop, onto a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet. Using your finger tips (palm of your hand or bottom of glass) gently press down onto the top of each cookie.

Bake for 9-11 minutes or until the edges are set and you can see that the bottoms and tops are just starting to brown. Be sure to not over bake.

Remove cookies from the oven and let them cool on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes. Move to a cooling rack to cool completely. Store cookies in an air tight container at room temperature for four to five days or freeze for up to three months.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.