By

Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 3

Southern Ohio Conference Division II

Wheelersburg 58, Northwest 36

Minford 82, Eastern 46

Valley 52, Oak Hill 44

Waverly 44, West 41

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

Notre Dame 42, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Western 67, East 60

Clay at Symmes Valley

New Boston at Green, ppd. to Feb. 10

Ohio Valley Conference

Gallia Academy 65, Portsmouth 55

Ironton 83, Coal Grove 64

South Point 64, Rock Hill 50

Fairland 61, Chesapeake 47