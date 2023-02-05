Students seek blood donors

IRONTON – The Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association is out for blood – Blood donations, that is.

The day after Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 15, they will be sponsoring a blood drive in partnership with American Red Cross and are aiming for a minimum of 25 donors.

Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, either for surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illness or a traumatic injury, according to American Red Cross.

The club doesn’t limit their holiday service to Valentine’s Day. They were able to bring some cheer to area high school students through a Christmas outreach program, as well. Through fundraising initiatives such as bake sales, they were able to raise enough money to spend about $400 on each student they sponsored, providing gifts for children who may otherwise go without.

But need doesn’t exist only around the holidays. The club works throughout the year, helping to meet the basic needs of their neighbors.

“We just completed a Harvest for the Hungry food pantry donation,” said club advisor Nicole Stumbo. Their collection effort yielded “about 3,500 pounds of food that was able to be distributed.”

The Student Nurses Association also lends a hand to civic clubs in the area. They come together to assist the Ironton Lions Club with their Halloween parade and costume contest, and Saturday, Feb. 11 they will be serving pancakes with the Ironton Rotary Club at their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.

“A lot of our job is to take care of the community,” said Stumbo, saying that being visible and showing their commitment to their community can help with relationships when nurses and community members meet again in a healthcare setting.

The blood drive will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Riffe Rotunda from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and registration is not required. To learn more about the Student Nurses Association, contact Nicole Stumbo at [email protected]