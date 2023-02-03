Portsmouth West Homecoming

Portsmouth West High School celebrated the 2022-2023 Basketball Homecoming on January 20, 2023 when our West Senators hosted the Northwest Mohawks. The theme for the evening’s ceremonies was “A Kind of Magic.”

Chosen as Homecoming Queen is Sydni Callihan. Sydni is the daughter of Randy and Stephanie Callihan of West Portsmouth. Escorting Sydni was Mitchell Irwin, son of Kenny and Christina Irwin of West Portsmouth and Brayden Vernier, son of Ryan and Sheena Vernier of West Portsmouth. Sydni is a member of the PWHS golf and tennis team and has participated in the Ohio Mock United Nations.

Senior Attendant is Hannah McLaughlin. Hannah is the daughter of Seth and Kristyn McLaughlin of Minford. Hannah was escorted by Trevor Fike, son of Brandi Russell of Portsmouth and Darren Fike of Minford. Hannah is a member of the PWHS Beta Club and Varsity Cheerleading squad.

The Scioto County Career and Technical Center Attendant is Jasmine Sargent. Jasmine is the daughter of Justin Sargent of West Portsmouth. Jasmine was escorted by Jerry Holsinger, son of Brandon and Stephanie Thoroughman of West Portsmouth. Jasmine holds a position on both the track and soccer teams at PWHS.

Junior Attendant is Jordan Graham. Jordan is the daughter of Joey and Amy Holsinger of West Portsmouth. Jordan was escorted by Miklo Quirasco, son of Christian and Yolanda Quirasco of West Portsmouth. Jordan participates in the PWHS varsity cheerleading squad.

Sophomore Attendant is Ava Potters. Ava is the daughter of Meghan Ratcliff of West Portsmouth and Joshua Potters of South Webster. Ava was escorted by Jack Jordan, son of Joe and Becky Jordan of McDermott. Ava is a member of PWHS Beta Club, basketball, softball, and volleyball teams.

Freshman Attendant is Rileigh Miller. Rileigh is the daughter of Ryan and Stacey Miller of West Portsmouth. Rileigh was encored by Max Bell, son of Eric and Jackie Bell of West Portsmouth. Rileigh is a member of the PWHS Beta Club, Jr. Varsity basketball, softball and volleyball teams.

Following the basketball game, a dance was held in the high school cafetorium for West High School students and their approved guests.