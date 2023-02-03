Virtual Dementia education for community and caregivers

SCIOTO COUNTY-The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), Holzer Health System Inpatient Psychiatric Unit, and the Alzheimer’s Association are joining together to offer the community a virtual way to learn more about dementia as a way to provide support to family members who may be seeking to understand more about the condition and how best to help their loved one.

Conversations with family members who are showing signs of dementia can be challenging and uncomfortable. The fear or lack of awareness that may accompany these conversations can result in delays that have serious consequences for the entire family. Common difficult discussions can include: going to the doctor; when to stop driving; and making legal and financial plans.

“Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning” is an educational workshop that offers helpful tips to assist families in having honest and caring conversations with family members about dementia. The workshop reinforces the need to plan ahead and build a care team that communicates well in order to reduce the stress that can accompany a disease like Alzheimer’s and connects you with helpful resources to enhance quality of life for everyone involved.

These community presentations will be conveniently offered through a virtual format to make it easier for caregivers and family members to hear the needed and beneficial information. Those interested can register online at www.aaa7.org – when at the Home Page, go to the “Training” tab and then click on “Training Calendar”. Click on the date you wish to attend and register – it’s that simple – and free! Each session will be the same content, provided four times throughout the year. Each presentation will last around an hour. Presentations in 2023 will be held on the following Tuesdays at 10:00 am: February 14, May 9, August 8 and November 14.

For more information about “Dementia Conversations”, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for the Training Department. You can also e-mail [email protected]

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s

Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected] The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected] The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.