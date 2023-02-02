Chamber hosts ceremony for library name change

PORTSMOUTH-The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce was honored to facilitate a ribbon cutting in celebration of the renaming of the Portsmouth Public Library to the Scioto County Public Library. The first library in Portsmouth began in 1831 at the corner of Front and Market Streets but it closed after just a few years. In 1879 the state legislation provided funding for a city library. The Portsmouth Public Library was established in 1879 in a building donated by the Board of Education at the corner of Fifth and Court Streets.

By 1901, the library had outgrown the location at Fifth and Court Streets. Mr. Henry A. Lorberg, a prominent Portsmouth businessman and an avid historian, took action. He contacted the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who had a passion for promoting learning and libraries. Mr. Carnegie agreed to donate $50,000 and the current location was chosen. The “Carnegie” Library opened with a formal ceremony February 1, 1906. Bookmobile service began in 1938, expanding library services throughout the county. The first branch was opened in New Boston in 1941. Additional branches in South Webster, Wheelersburg and Lucasville provide library services convenient for all Scioto county citizens.