2023 STEAM Scholarship Program accepting applications

PIKE COUNTY- Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is currently accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors in Pike, Scioto, Ross and Jackson counties who are majoring in a science, technology, engineering, arts or mathematics (STEAM) course of study.

Twelve scholarships, valued at $2,000 each, will be presented this spring.

“The FBP scholarship program has awarded more than a quarter of a million dollars to students in our community since 2011,” said FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “It is always great to see the number of highly qualified students in our area pursuing a STEAM career. FBP is honored to be able to help these students reach their educational goals.”

Qualified applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above and have been accepted to attend an accredited college or university with a major in a STEAM field. The deadline for submission is Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Go to www.fbportsmouth.com/community/scholarship.htm to apply for this year’s scholarship.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT), two world-class companies with significant Ohio experience, formed Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) to address the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) needs at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Site in Pike County, Ohio. Jacobs Engineering, another global leader in industrial and environmental projects, provides support. Fluor-BWXT employs 1,800 workers who bring unparalleled experience, insights, and lessons learned from across the DOE complex. The Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth mandate is to clean up the Portsmouth Site safely and compliantly, provide strong uranium stewardship and partner with local communities to achieve a sustainable economic future.