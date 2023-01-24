SOMC offering Diabetes Support Group

PORTSMOUTH- SOMC Community Health is providing a Diabetes Support Group for anyone with a diagnosis of Diabetes, as well as caregivers and family members caring for someone with Diabetes.

The support group is organized through a Facebook Group, and will meet virtually through Zoom on the last Thursday of every month. Meetings will last for 20-30 minutes, during which Community Health will answer questions and offer support to those affected by this diagnosis. They will also provide tips and recipes to help manage Diabetes. Meetings will be recorded and available to watch later for those who are unable to attend, or wish to review the information.

Meetings are currently scheduled to take place on January 26, February 23, March 30, April 27, May 25, June 29, July 28, August 31, September 28, November 30 and December 28.

To join the group, simply search “SOMC Diabetes Support Group” on Facebook and click “join.” The group is facilitated by Tabitha Crank, a nurse with SOMC Community Health, and Heather Swords, an SOMC Dietitian.

For more information, please call 740-356-2552.