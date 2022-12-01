PORTSMOUTH-Portsmouth Murals, Inc. is pleased to announce that Darrel Chaney, former Cincinnati Reds infielder, will be the keynote speaker at the 17th Annual Portsmouth Murals Baseball Banquet. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25. 2023 at the Morris University Center at Shawnee State University. Social hour will begin at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:00 p.m. Darrel Chaney spent sixteen years in professional baseball.

He played in the major leagues for the Reds and Atlanta Braves. Chaney played in three World Series while with the Reds and was a member of the 1975 “Big Red Machine” World Champions. After his big league career, Darrel was a radio and television broadcaster with the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed success as a commercial spokesman for numerous businesses. Chaney also serves as a consultant to the retail store construction industry. He has been married to his wife Cindy for 54 years and they reside in Hoschton. Georgia.

In 2012, Darrel retired from the business world to focus on a public speaking career. In addition, Chaney wrote a book about his life titled “Welcome to the Big Leagues…

Everyman’s Journey to Significance, The Darrel Chaney Story.” Portsmouth Murals, Inc. is also planning to recognize MLB umpire Greg Gibson, Baseball Wall Honoree, honoring him for his twenty five years of service and the recent announcement of his retirement.

Gibson began his MLB career in 1997, having worked in two Wild Card Games, ten Division Series, five National League Championship Series, the 2011 World Series and the 2008 All Star Game. A limited number of tickets are now available at the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce 342 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Tickets may also be ordered by calling 740-353-7647. Mail orders may be sent to Portsmouth Murals, Inc., P.O. Box 509, Portsmouth Ohio 45662. Preferred sponsorship table seating packages are available as well.

