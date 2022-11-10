Veterans Day Ceremony moved to Post 23

Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.”

Some people carry more than their own share when it comes to preserving freedoms of Americans everywhere.

We honor veterans every year on November 11 as a small gesture of recognition for their time served.

The City of Portsmouth has its annual Veterans Day Ceremony as part of this celebration.

The event is, typically, in Tracy Park, but, due to projected forecasts of rain, the city has moved it to American Legion Post 23 at 705 Court Street.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will feature Portsmouth West High School Marching Band and Choir; speaker Jerry Howe, Commander of the American Legion Post 23 and VFW Post 3638; and the American Legion Post 23 Color Guard.

“This ceremony is open to the public and we encourage all members of our community to come honor, celebrate and show appreciation for our local heroes,” City Clerk Diana Ratliff announced.

Beans and cornbread will be provided by the American Legion Post 23 after the ceremony.

By Joseph Pratt

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

