Spring Scoreboard — April 7
Baseball
Minford 4, West 3
Wheelersburg 5, Northwest 1
Valley 10, Eastern 0 (5 innings)
Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0
Portsmouth 14, South Point 2 (5 innings)
Fairland 6, Rock Hill 2
Gallia at Chesapeake
Ironton 14, Coal Grove 4 (5 innings)
Clay 31, Western 1
Notre Dame at Lewis County (Ky.)
Ironton St. Joe 14, South Gallia 4 (5 innings)
Softball
Minford 4, West 2
Wheelersburg 12, Northwest 1
Valley 4, Eastern 2
Waverly 7, Oak Hill 2
Portsmouth at South Point
Gallia 19, Chesapeake 0
Fairland at Rock Hill
Ironton vs. Coal Grove
Clay 11, Western 1 (5 innings)
New Boston at Green
