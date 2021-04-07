Spring Scoreboard — April 7

Baseball

Minford 4, West 3

Wheelersburg 5, Northwest 1

Valley 10, Eastern 0 (5 innings)

Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0

Portsmouth 14, South Point 2 (5 innings)

Fairland 6, Rock Hill 2

Gallia at Chesapeake

Ironton 14, Coal Grove 4 (5 innings)

Clay 31, Western 1

Notre Dame at Lewis County (Ky.)

Ironton St. Joe 14, South Gallia 4 (5 innings)

Softball

Minford 4, West 2

Wheelersburg 12, Northwest 1

Valley 4, Eastern 2

Waverly 7, Oak Hill 2

Portsmouth at South Point

Gallia 19, Chesapeake 0

Fairland at Rock Hill

Ironton vs. Coal Grove

Clay 11, Western 1 (5 innings)

New Boston at Green

Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com