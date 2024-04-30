Boys will be Boys… Period!

Throckmorton

The prophet Jeremiah said, “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” Jeremiah understood the times and acted accordingly, so must we! God has entrusted you and I with the important stewardship of this critical moment in our nations, and the worlds history. And as my friend former United States Congressman Jody Hice rightly observed, “whoever wins the spiritual battle wins the cultural war.”

It appears that we have arrived at that place Billy Graham observed: “Our society strives to avoid any possibility of offending anyone, except God.” I see an insidious trend moving into society where tolerance has become synonymous with acceptance and a cult of victimization has become an excuse to suppress another individual’s right to express a different or opposing opinion. Political correctness, which has always existed, should not become the norm in an ethnically diverse republic. Wokeism and cancel culture squelches freedom of speech, honest debate, and genuine discussion.

Sarah Holliday in The Washington Stand wrote last week, “Why is it so hard for some people to recognize the biological differences between men and women? It’s a simple question, some would argue, and Meg Kilgannon, Family Research Council’s senior fellow for Education Studies, shared her insight with The Washington Stand. The reason such a simple reality is tossed aside, she explained, is because “they are not accepting there is a reality.”

Kilgannon emphasized what NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher said during a TED talk, namely, that truth is subjective. Maher stated, “[W]e all have different truths. They’re based on things like where we come from, how we were raised, and how other people perceive.” And for Kilgannon, it’s this mindset that leads the Left into a worldview where men can be women and women can be men. “They don’t believe there is truth,” she added. It’s as though “they don’t believe anything except the fact that they don’t believe anything. It’s the age old trope of [they] say there’s no definitive truth and [they] say that in a definitive statement.” It’s a cyclical argument, she observed, which is hard to escape from.”

Billy Hallowell is a digital TV host and interviewer for Faithwire and CBN News and the co-host of CBN’s “Quick Start Podcast.” Writes, “Recent studies about gender confusion unveil the unbelievably diabolical realities surrounding the dangers of rampant emotion and activism consuming real-life medicine. These studies show most children grow out of gender confusion and that the so-called treatments being offered don’t necessarily provide promised reprieves.

This is especially troubling because of the transgender-identifying children’s lives that have been forever affected by an invasive movement permeating every facet of the cultural lexicon. In some ways, it feels like this movement is losing its footing and could soon crumble. A Dutch study found most young people simply outgrow confusion over their gender. Yes, you read that correctly.

While activists are claiming a failure to embrace transgender ideology will literally kill people via suicidal ideation, this second study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found a major decrease in “gender non-contentedness” as young people became adults.

“Gender non-contentedness, while being relatively common during early adolescence, in general decreases with age and appears to be associated with a poorer self-concept and mental health throughout development,” the paper read.

These damning results spark a plethora of questions with which we must all contend: How many lives have been destroyed because of emotionalism, ideological nonsense, and rhetorical bullying against anyone asking questions? Beyond that: How many young people have been misled and irreparably harmed in the process?”

Despite the aforementioned madness I still happen to believe that our nation is filled with great Americans who love God and love their country. Wonderful people who know that we are blessed to live here in the land of the free and the home of the brave where a Biblical worldview not only shaped our founding but was instrumental in this nation becoming a blessing to the entire world. I believe that most of America is awake and keenly aware of the times in which we live and the falsehoods that are embraced, propagated by corruption in government, media, and a host of entities in today’s culture.

We must be aware of and understand the time God has handed to us to influence. We must stand on and stand for the uncompromising truth which made us a great nation. May God help us to keep this land a blessing for the sake of those who will follow in our footsteps. Let’s stay awake and let’s stay true! But let’s NOT tune into National Public Radio!