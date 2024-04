SPORTS SCOREBOARD — April 26-April 28

Friday, April 26

Softball

OVC

Rock Hill 15, South Point 4

Coal Grove 4, Fairland 2

Others

Valley 8, Northwest 7

Symmes Valley 15, Kettering Alter 0 (at Symmes Valley Valley of Thunder)

Kenton Ridge vs. Gallia Academy, no report (at Symmes Valley Valley of Thunder)

Jackson 9, Minford 4

Miami Trace 6, Waverly 1

Green at Eastern, no report

East at Western, no report

Baseball

OVC

Portsmouth 10, Gallia Academy 0

South Point 7, Rock Hill 1

Fairland 10, Coal Grove 5

Others

Green 15, Eastern 0

Minford 7, Ironton 6

Raceland (Ky.) 15, West 0

East at Western, no report