Titans take 5th SOC I

The 2024 Southern Ohio Conference Division I softball champion Notre Dame Titans Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH — No doubt, the Notre Dame Titans resemble that softball steamroller that is their performance in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I.

This past week, on Wednesday against Green to be exact, they wrapped up outright another SOC I championship —their fifth in a row to be precise.

On Monday, they blanked the visiting Clay Panthers 14-0 —scoring five runs in the first inning, four in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth.

The contest was called following the 10-run mercy rule.

In fact, four Titan pitchers combined for a no-hitter —senior Gwen Sparks (1 2/3 innings pitched and three strikeouts), senior Kyndall Ford (1/3 innings pitched), sophomore Alayla Soard (one inning pitched and three strikeouts) and freshman Ava Rush (two innings pitched and four strikeouts).

The Titans tallied 14 hits at the plate, and took advantage of three Panther errors.

Sparks and Ford, in fact, were honored beforehand for Notre Dame’s Senior Night — as the pair now have four SOC I championships in the bag, along with three Southeast District Division IV championships, and back-to-back Division IV Region 15 runners-up.

Both Sparks and Ford have officially signed with NCAA Division I college softball programs —Sparks to the University of Pittsburgh and Ford to Northern Kentucky University.

On Wednesday at Green, the Titans took that contest in a five-inning runaway —by a count of 23-0, as Sparks threw a no-hitter by herself.

In fact, she faced 17 Bobcats — and struck out all 17.

The Bobcats did get two baserunners on, but no damage was done — as the tall Sparks threw 64 pitches with 53 for strikes.

She also recorded her 700th career strikeout in the game.

At the plate, the Titans tallied two runs in the first, three in the second, a massive 17 in the third, and finally one in the fifth for the 10-run mercy-rule win.

The Titans churned out 25 hits —including home runs by Sparks, Ford and Soard.

Sparks, Soard and Rush racked up doubles apiece, while Rush and Lyndsey Schaefer each had triples.

The Titans amassed 22 runs batted in, and only Maddie Entler and Bella Rush drew walks.

Notre Dame, entering the weekend, stood at 17-3 —and 7-0 in the SOC I.

The Titans’ remaining SOC I tilt is set for Monday at East.

In non-league games within the past week, Notre Dame competed last weekend at Ontario’s Mid-South Spring Classic —and went 2-1, with wins over Division IV Danville and Division III stronghold Wooster Triway.

The Titans shut out Danville 11-0 on Friday, then won over Triway 11-3 on Saturday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, they battled but lost 4-0 to Anthony Wayne’s reserves — as Anthony Wayne is a Division I softball program.

In between the SOC I games on Monday and Wednesday, they traveled down Sunrise Avenue to Waller Street in Portsmouth on Tuesday —and mercy-ruled the host Portsmouth Trojans by a count of 12-2.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved