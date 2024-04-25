Rio Grande reviving football

RIO GRANDE — The last time that the University of Rio Grande took to the football gridiron, Harry Truman was the President of the United States — and the winners of Major League Baseball’s Most Valuable Player awards were Jackie Robinson and Ted Williams.

The times they are a changin’, though.

Plans to revive the school’s long-dormant football program, as well as the creation of a marching band program to go along with it, were announced by school officials during a Tuesday morning press conference.

“Football is a cherished tradition in Ohio, and we believe the time is now to revive it here at Rio,” said University of Rio Grande president Ryan Smith. “This initiative strengthens our bond with the southern Ohio community.”

Smith pointed to the school’s plan to add archery, women’s wrestling and dance in the Fall of 2024, as well as the addition of programs such as rugby, men’s wrestling, eSports, men’s volleyball and bass fishing in recent years, toward its efforts of strengthening the bond between the University and the surrounding communities of southeastern Ohio.

“It’s all about more opportunities for the students in our region, both educationally and athletically, as well as for people who just want to come and be involved in a vibrant campus environment,” he said.

The former Rio Grande College fielded football from 1914 to 1949, with its last game played on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1949 — a 44-0 loss to Wilberforce on a snow-covered field in Detroit, Mich.

On March 21, 1950, the school’s Board of Directors dropped football for financial reasons.

Interestingly enough, the football equipment was then sold — and that money was used to purchase basketball uniforms, including the number 32 worn by Rio Grande legend Bevo Francis.

Smith said the addition of the two programs is expected to bring an influx of 150 to 200 students to campus.

The school will post the positions for football head coach and band director immediately, with plans to fill both jobs by this summer.

The head coach will then hire a pair of assistant coaches — in order to start the recruiting process towards fielding a team in the Fall of 2025.

The current plan is to play home games for at least two seasons at nearby Jackson High School’s Alumni Stadium.

Rio Grande is currently a member of the NAIA’s (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) River States Conference, which does not sponsor football.

The school is, however, in the process of applying to become an affiliate member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference for football only.

The AAC’s football membership is comprised schools in Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia, including nearby Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Ky. and Bluefield (Va.) University.

Smith also announced that the school is also making a major investment in the construction of a new fitness center, which will benefit all of the RedStorm’s athletic programs.

“The fitness center that we currently have was built 32 years ago, but the addition of these two programs is going to put us at right around 700 student-athletes,” Smith said. “We’re building locker rooms to go along with it as well. That’s Phase I of the project. Phase II, depending how fast we can get there, is a turf field and a stadium where we currently play rugby.”

Rio Grande athletic director Jeff Lanham echoed the sentiments of Smith regarding the announcement.

“This move signifies our commitment to growth and development, enhancing campus life and fostering deeper community engagement,” Lanham said. “With football comes the opportunity to unite our stakeholders and amplify school spirit, while the addition of a marching band further enriches the experience.”