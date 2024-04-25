2024 Hike for Hospice planned for May 18

The 2024 Hike for Hospice will take place on Saturday, May 18. The event will begin in the parking lot of the SOMC Hospice Center, with registration at 8:30 that morning and the walk itself beginning an hour later at 9:30.

Hike for Hospice is a fundraiser for the SOMC Hospice Caritas Fund. Donations to the fund impact the lives of both patients and their families by providing comfort, support and care to those affected by life-limiting illness. In the past, the Caritas Fund has been used to pay for everything from day-to-day necessities to end-of-life wishes.

In addition to being an important fundraiser for SOMC Hospice, the Hike also represents an opportunity for loved ones to remember and celebrate those they have lost. The event helps families mourn the loss of a loved one by walking in their honor, and it offers grieving families a chance to come together as a community.

Those who are unable to participate in the Hike but still want to support SOMC Hospice also have the option of making an individual donation by visiting somc.org/development. For more information about SOMC Hospice, visit somc.org or call (740) 356-2651.