Greene murder trial rescheduled for July 22

The trial of Aden Greene has been rescheduled for July, according to court records.

Greene, 18, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Nathaniel Chase McQuinley, 20, of Wheelersburg, at a party July 29, 2023. The Scioto County Grand Jury indicted Greene, then a 17-year-old juvenile, with murder, attempted murder, and four counts of felonious assault.

Greene, according to his attorney’s filing, will be claiming self defense in the case. He claims Greene was attempting to help a bullied friend at the party when McQuinley hit Greene over the head with a bottle.

According to a filing with the Scioto County Clerk of Courts by Greene’s Columbus-based attorney, Peter Scranton: “As Aden pulled out his firearm, … Nathaniel came from behind Aden’s right side and violently attacked Aden’s head with a glass bottle, intending to kill Aden or cause serious bodily injury.

“Aden was in no position to retreat for fear of death or great bodily harm and his response was not unreasonable given the circumstances. Adan was knocked down, and as Nate continued to strike Aden with the glass bottle, Aden swung the firearm toward Nathaniel and fired to prevent further strikes.”

Greene’s trial was originally scheduled to begin this week, but his attorney filed a motion to get his client outside medical treatment. The two-day trial has been rescheduled for July 22 in the courtroom of Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn, a week short of the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

Greene is currently housed in the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center in Chillicothe.

