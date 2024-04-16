This is a picture of Amy Huebner’s pineapple chicken and rice. Submitted photo Sharon Hughes Staff columnist

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week we are going to make some summer meals. How about pineapple chicken and rice?

I saw a friend of mine, Amy Huebner, shared this and I was thinking “I need to make this.” It not only looks delicious but looks easy to make and I have all the ingredients — my kind of recipe. Thank you so much Amy for sharing this recipe.

Pineapple chicken and rice

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breast, cubed

1 cup pineapple, cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 cup jasmine rice

2 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup green onions, sliced

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Directions:

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the chicken cubes and cook until golden brown and cooked through. Remove the chicken and set aside.

In the same skillet, add the onion, garlic and red bell pepper. Cook until the vegetables are softened.

Add the pineapple and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

Stir in the jasmine rice, chicken broth, soy sauce, ginger, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 18-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked through.

Return the chicken to the skillet, mix well and heat through.

Serve garnished with green onions and sesame seeds.

Enjoy!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.