Locals will see high water, storm debris cleanup

SCIOTO COUNTY- After the storms on Tuesday, many Scioto County residents are in the cleanup stage or getting back to their regular routines. Today, we can expect to see storm debris and scattered showers with dropping temperatures.

“No major damage yesterday or last night, even though we had two separate tornado warnings for Scioto,” said Scioto Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Mullins.

Mullins said today will see debris cleanup and local motorists will find water over roadways in locations throughout the county. A few such places are at Ohio 73 at RAraden and Ohio 348 at Blue Creek near the Scioto/Adams county line.

Still, some folks need to be out and about today. What advice is there for those residents who need to drive throughout the Scioto County?

“Watch out for debris, especially on back roads,” Mullins said. “Never drive through water over roadways. You don’t know what’s under there or not there, like the road. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown!”

According to the National Weather Service, “high water will linger in low spots and along some creeks and streams through today.”

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved