FBP supports needed equipment purchase at local sheriff’s office

PIKETON– Fluor-BWXT (FBP) recently provided a grant of more than $20,000 to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for the purchase of new equipment. Part of FBP’s commitment to the community is creating partnerships and supporting community programs to enhance and grow the four-county region.

“At a recent County Commissioner’s meeting, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department expressed a need to update and purchase some much-needed equipment,” said Greg Wilkett. “We thought this would be a good opportunity for us to support this valuable program.”

The funds will aid in the purchase of updated polygraph equipment and a sealing machine to safely store the personal items of incarcerated individuals. Those using this equipment will also require training, which is also included with the donation funds.

“We appreciate the continued support of Fluor-BWXT,” said Pike County Sheriff, Tracy Evans. “These purchases will allow us to continue to provide the services needed to safely do our jobs.”

As part of Fluor-BWXT’s community commitment, significant economic investments are being made throughout the region. The goal is to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Since 2011, FBP has provided more than $5.5 million in economic grants—creating and retaining thousands of jobs in the four-county region. For more information, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.