Wamsley among SSU women’s track leaders at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Talented Shawnee State distance runner Olivia Cisco — and multi-sport athletes Haidyn Wamsley, Makenna Lovely and Makaela Lovely — each stood out on Saturday, posting strong performances on the final day of the Charlotte 49er Classic, which was held in Charlotte, N.C. over the weekend.

Cisco, who already posted a top-five finish in the 5,000-meter run by finishing fourth during the second day of the 49er Classic — which was SSU’s first day competing in the event — added in a sixth-place effort in the 3,000-meter run, clicking off a time of 10:51.82.

She outran 10 NCAA Division I runners in the field of 26 on Saturday.

Wamsley, who competed in her first high jump event of the outdoor season, posted a 1.60-meter mark — finishing 11th in a competitive 22-participant invite-only event.

She outperformed seven NCAA Division I athletes in the high jump, while coming within five one-hundredths of a meter from obtaining an NAIA National ‘B’ Standard jump.

Wamsley — the former Northwest High School standout — also finished 16th in the triple jump, posting a mark of 10.45 meters in that event.

As for the Lovely sisters, Makenna finished fourth while Makaela finished eighth with their respective marks of 1.52 and 1.47 meters in a 17-jumper women’s high jump field.

In addition to the above quartet, Jozi Brown led the SSU 800-meter contingent, posting a 31st-place finish in a 65-runner field with her time of 2:27.41.

Brown sits just 11 seconds off an NAIA National ‘B’ Standard mark in that event.

Joining Cisco in the 3,000-meter run was Sydney Reed, who finished 13th with her 11:41.12, and Natalie Brammer of Wheelersburg, who nabbed a 13:08.16 to finish 24th.

In the 800, Brown was joined by Jessica Elick, who finished 49th with her 2:36.25, and Mckenna Pannell, who claimed 57th with her 2:45.85.

Brianna Brudy nabbed a 26.54 in the 200-meter dash to finish 55th, while Shelby Rhoden and Faith Kuhn collected 40th and 41st-place finishes with their javelin tosses of 22.57 and 21.27 meters respectively.

The women’s 4-by-100 meter relay unit capped off the outing with a 52.22 to place 14th.

Shawnee State will be back in action on Saturday (March 30) — when the Bears participate in the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open at Cedarville.

