SSU’s Moore sets shot put ‘B’ Standard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shawnee State freshman thrower Justin Moore and Shawnee State senior distance runner Aiden Kammler continue to set a high bar, as evidenced by their latest performances in outdoor track and field competition.

Moore threw a 51-foot, three-inch shot put to obtain an NAIA National ‘B’ Standard in the event, while Kammler finished 13th in a competitive 81-runner field on the final day of the Charlotte 49er Classic on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

Moore, who finished 10th in the 56-thrower shot put field, bettered 17 NCAA Division I athletes in the event, including two from Marshall.

Alan Austin joined Moore — the former Valley High School standout — in the event, finishing with a 35-foot, 10-and-three-quarter inch shot put to place 48th.

Kammler, the former Portsmouth standout runner who ran a 1:55.55 in the 800-meter run, finished ahead of 28 NCAA Division I runners with his 13th-place finish.

In addition to those performances, Austin and Moore throw discus marks of 150-feet, nine inches and 147-feet, two inches to finish 13th and 14th respectively in a field of 45.

They both bested 15 NCAA Division I athletes with their own performances.

Shawnee State will be back in action on Saturday (March 30) — when the Bears participate in the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open at Cedarville.

