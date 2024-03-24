ODOT seeks public comment on Turkey Run Road project

CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge rehabilitation project on Turkey Run Road in Pike County.

It is proposed to replace the bridge on Turkey Run Road between Buchanan Road and Johnson Hill Road in Pike County, Ohio. The project is located in the rural area of Pebble Township.

The project will require about 1.2 acres of permanent right-of-way.

The project will require about 0.546 acres of temporary right-of-way.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent state.

Turkey Run Road will be closed for the duration of the project. The detour will be Nipgen Road to Carl Penn Road to Buchanan Road.

The environmental commitment date is June 21. The project is currently expected to be awarded July 1, 2025.

Written comments should be submitted by April 18 to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, OH, 45601. Comments can be submitted by email to [email protected].