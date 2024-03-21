SOMC Development Foundation and Guilds fund hospital projects

To learn more about the SOMC Development Foundation and the funds it oversees, visit https://www.somc.org/support-us/. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Every two months, Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Development Foundation and Guilds allocate funds to address hospital needs. In March alone, they allocated nearly $30,000 in financial support.

The SOMC Development Foundation’s purchased 200 sets of shirts and shorts for Orthopedic Total Joint Replacement patients through the organization’s Annual Fund. The fund also provided $3,000 in support for Home Care patients, and shoes that Social Services could provide to needy patients.

The Heart and Vascular Fund was used to provide 200 scales to help Home Care, CHF and CBAG patients with daily weight management. The fund also funded the purchase of 52 “O2 Stat Kits” for patients with COVID-19 and upper respiratory disease, as well as 47 blood pressure kits for patients who could not otherwise afford them.

Finally, the Development Foundation’s Pediatric Fund was able to purchase 14 car seats for the maternity unit to have on hand for those who do not have a car seat, as well as for children being urgently placed into foster care.

In addition to projects supported by the SOMC Development Foundation’s various funds, the Hope Guild purchased three Stryker wheelchairs for patients utilizing valet services at the main entrance. They also raised funds to support landscaping outside SOMC Hospice. The Pleasure Guild also contributed to the Hospice beautification efforts through the donation of seasonal flowers and weed killer.

