Portsmouth Tree City Arbor Day event to be held April 22

Chip Elrod is a frequent volunteer at the Tree City event.

PORTSMOUTH- The Portsmouth Shade Tree Commission is celebrating the City’s continued Tree City USA distinction, which is organized by the committee and applied for by City Clerk Diana Ratliff, once again with its annual Earth Day celebration for the community.

This year, they’re shifting from a weekend event to a Monday, in hopes of reaching more school-aged students. The event will be held at the Portsmouth City School’s Human Rights Garden, just across from the Scioto Ribber on April 22, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

While the event will be held on PCSD grounds, and is targeting school students, it is still open to the public and free to anyone in the community wishing to visit.

The group is welcoming many area non-profits, including Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom, Community Action Organization of Scioto County, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center, Scioto County Public Library, and more. Additionally, Shawnee State University will be there with trees to give away, Vice President of Council, Lyvette Mosley, will have her Ward Walker volunteers onsite, and other groups will have tables and offerings.

“This is our annual celebration of being a Tree City USA designated community,” chairwoman Sue Burke said. “It takes a lot of work by our committee and city service director, as well as City Clerk Diana Ratliff. We spend the year pruning downtown trees, planting new, answering calls for permits for work throughout the city, and so much more. It is nice to come together once a year to celebrate the mission, give away trees, and offer something for the kids and families in the community.”

The Portsmouth Shade Tree Commission is appointed by Portsmouth City Council and consists of Sue Burke, Will Burke, Carrie Massie, Joseph Pratt, Logan Minter, Sherri Collins, and Lyvette Mosley. The group also works with a plethora of city employees, volunteers, and state employees.